7 Hospitalized After Fentanyl Released Via Air Vents At Juvenile Facility

Seven people were hospitalized at a juvenile detention facility in Ohio due to fentanyl exposure. Officials said that the illegal narcotic was released through the air vents at the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Training and Rehabilitation Center on Sunday (March 20). It is unclear how the drug ended up circulating throughout the facility.

Williams County Sheriff's Deputy Jeff Lehman said that four juveniles and three correction officers had to be hospitalized. He said that they are in stable condition and are expected to make a full recovery. The other inmates at the facility were relocated to a neighboring adult detention center and are being housed in a separate area of the prison.

The juvenile facility remains closed while investigators try to determine how fentanyl ended up in the air vents. Lehman said that the juvenile detainees will remain in the adult prison until other arrangements can be made. He did not say when the juvenile facility would reopen.