Apple App Store Down Amid Widespread Outage

A major outage took down Apple services on Monday (March 12). Users started reported issues accessing Apple's App Store, Apple TV+, iCloud, Maps, and other services around 12 p.m. ET, according to DownDetector.com

Apple employees were also affected by the outage, Bloomberg reported. Work from home employees were unable to access the company's internal email system, while retail employees were unable to complete tasks.

The tech company reportedly told employees the outage was caused by issues with the domain name system and is working on a fix. The company's outage page was briefly taken offline but is now working again.

As of 4:00 p.m. ET, the outage page had been updated to say that all of the issues have been resolved.

Apple has not publicly commented on the cause of the outage. The company's support account on Twitter has responded to several users complaining about connectivity issues.

"Thanks for bringing this to our attention. There is a current issue with Maps and other items that we are aware of and working on to resolve. Please check our System Status page for any updates on the status: https://s.apple.com/dE4h2p8i2O," they replied to one user.