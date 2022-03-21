Boeing 737 Crashes In Chinese Province Of Guangxi

A Boeing 737 operated by China Eastern Airlines crashed in the southern province of Guangxi. Officials said there were 123 passengers and nine crew members on the flight, which was traveling from Kunming in the province of Yunnan to Guangzhou in the province of Guangdong.

According to data from FlightRadar24.com, the plane was traveling at a speed of 523 mph at 30,000 feet when it started to rapidly lose altitude. The plane plummeted over 20,000 in under a minute. It briefly regained altitude before it crashed. Weather conditions at the time did not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to the New York Times.

Around a thousand firefighters and hundreds of rescue workers were dispatched to the site in a heavily-wooded area in the mountains. There are no signs of survivors and rescue and recovery efforts are being hampered by heavy rains and high winds.

Officials have not said what caused the crash.