Denver Gets Snow, Freezing Temperatures After Warm Weekend

Make sure you're bundled up before you head out. Denver got a frigid start to the week thanks to snow and bone-chilling temperatures Monday morning (March 21), according to KMGH.

Meteorologists say the storm started dropping rain on the Mile High City and Front Range Sunday night (March 20) after residents enjoyed warm sunshine and highs in the 60s over the weekend. The precipitation transformed into snow, and the Denver area may see 1 to three inches by the end of the day.

The plains, northern mountains, and foothills will see the heaviest snowfall, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).