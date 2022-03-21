Denver Gets Snow, Freezing Temperatures After Warm Weekend

By Zuri Anderson

March 21, 2022

Woman cleaning snow from windshield, Scraping frozen ice glass.
Photo: Getty Images

Make sure you're bundled up before you head out. Denver got a frigid start to the week thanks to snow and bone-chilling temperatures Monday morning (March 21), according to KMGH.

Meteorologists say the storm started dropping rain on the Mile High City and Front Range Sunday night (March 20) after residents enjoyed warm sunshine and highs in the 60s over the weekend. The precipitation transformed into snow, and the Denver area may see 1 to three inches by the end of the day.

The plains, northern mountains, and foothills will see the heaviest snowfall, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

"A cold front will swoop in and join the storm, bringing temperatures down a few degrees below freezing and high winds over the mountains and eastern plains," KMGH reports.

NWS says the wintry weather will affect the morning commute, but roads should warm up quickly after sunrise.

Temperatures will also shoot over freezing as the day goes on, and the skies will be clear by the evening. Denverites will have to deal with winds and snow flurries on Tuesday (March 22), but it'll be clear on Wednesday (March 23). Reporters say it'll warm back up through the rest of the week.

