Elusive Snake Spotted In Alabama For Only Second Time In 60 Years

An elusive snake was spotted in Alabama for only the second time in 60 years.

The wild-hatched Eastern indigo snake was found last week, marking the success of the Indigo project, the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division said in a post shared on its Facebook account.

"The young snake was found yesterday and is the product of natural pairings among those purposefully released in Conecuh National Forest," the organization wrote. "The Eastern indigo project started in 2006, and the program started releasing captive-raised indigos in 2010. The goal is to release a total of 300 snakes over the years to improve the chances of establishing a viable population."