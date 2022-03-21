Falcons Trade Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons have traded Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a third-round pick, NFL Network's Tom Pelisero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, which was later confirmed by the Falcons on their verified Twitter acount.

"Done deal: The #Falcons are trading former NFL MVP Matt Ryan to the #Colts for a 2022 third-round pick, sources tell me, @RapSheet and @MikeGarafolo," Pelissero tweeted..

Rapoport initially reported that the Colts "emerged as the likely landing spot for" Ryan and the two teams "are in talks...but nothing is done as of now," minutes before sources confirmed the deal was completed.

Ryan was due a $7.5 million roster bonus if he's still on the Colts' roster as of 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday. The roster bonus was initially due Friday (March 18), but was pushed back amid the Falcons pursuit of quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was instead dealt to the Cleveland Browns.