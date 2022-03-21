Multiple People Injured In Shooting At Spring Break Party In Texas

Ten people were shot at a spring break party in Dallas, Texas, early Sunday (March 20) morning. Authorities said that the victims included a 14-year-old and an 18-year-old who is in critical condition. Several other people were also injured as they tried to flee when shots rang out.

Joe Morgan, 55, was working crowd control at the event, which was held at The Space Dallas, and told WFAA that security guards confronted a group of individuals and tried to confiscate their weapons.

"They just got in their car and started shooting," Morgan said.

Morgan said that he saw multiple suspects firing high-powered rifles as people in the crowd ran to find cover.

"The kids were from here to the corner down there, and when the shooting started, everyone started running through the gate and trampled us," Morgan said.

Authorities have not made any arrests in the case and have not released any information about the suspects.

"It was a large scene. There were a lot of people that were there to make sure the scene was secure and to get all those people medical attention they needed," Dallas Police Department spokesperson Kristin Lowman told the news station.