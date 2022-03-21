Over 30 Fresh Fruit And Vegetable Products Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

Over 30 fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products were recalled due to possible listeria contamination. The Fruit Fresh Up company said the products were processed at its facility in Depew, New York, and shipped to various stores through the state and in surrounding states.

The products were sold under the brand names Wegmans, Fresh Harvest, Lexington Co-op, and Tops.

The fresh fruit and vegetable products were packaged in clear plastic containers with a "Best if Used By" date between March 5 through March 23, 2022. In addition, several ready-to-eat dips that were sold in 7oz clear plastic clamshell containers with a Best if Used By date of March 15, 2022, to March 31, 2022, were also recalled.

The Food and Drug Administration said it has not received any reports of people getting sick from eating the potentially contaminated food. You can view a complete list of the recalled products on the FDA's website.

Consumers are advised to throw away any food that is subject to recall. In addition, retailers have been alerted and asked to pull the products off their shelves.

Listeria symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. In rare cases, it can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.