Pearl Jam Give Fans Update On New Album

Pearl Jam have started working on their new album, according to Stone Gossard. The guitarist gave fans an update on new music during an interview with Consequence.

“We’ve recorded some songs. We’re on our way. We’re making music," he said before adding how the band approaches songwriting these days. “It’s important for us to maintain that irreverence to songwriting, in terms of like, just throwing rough vocals on, just taking stabs at stuff, trying stuff.”

The update comes after Eddie Vedder revealed the band was working with influential producer Andrew Watt. “We’ll make a record with Andrew, I believe. We’ve already talked about it," the frontman said back in January. "You know, the pandemic came right as we were leaving for a tour on the Gigaton record. We had a lot of shows planned. Two-thirds of those shows were put on sale, even. So one thing we’ll be doing in 2022 in making good on promises to play those shows.”

And make good on promises they have. Last week, Pearl Jam unveiled the rescheduled dates of their Gigaton tour. Check them out below.

Pearl Jam Gigaton North American Tour

05-03 San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

05-06 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

05-07 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

05-09 Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

05-12 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

05-13 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

05-16 Fresno, CA - Save Mart Arena

05-18 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

05-20 Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

09-01 Quebec City, Quebec - Videotron Centre

09-03 Ottawa, Ontario - Canadian Tire Centre

09-08 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

09-11 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

09-14 Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion

09-16 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

09-18 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

09-20 Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

09-22 Denver, CO - Ball Arena