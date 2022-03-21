Pearl Jam Give Fans Update On New Album
By Katrina Nattress
March 22, 2022
Pearl Jam have started working on their new album, according to Stone Gossard. The guitarist gave fans an update on new music during an interview with Consequence.
“We’ve recorded some songs. We’re on our way. We’re making music," he said before adding how the band approaches songwriting these days. “It’s important for us to maintain that irreverence to songwriting, in terms of like, just throwing rough vocals on, just taking stabs at stuff, trying stuff.”
The update comes after Eddie Vedder revealed the band was working with influential producer Andrew Watt. “We’ll make a record with Andrew, I believe. We’ve already talked about it," the frontman said back in January. "You know, the pandemic came right as we were leaving for a tour on the Gigaton record. We had a lot of shows planned. Two-thirds of those shows were put on sale, even. So one thing we’ll be doing in 2022 in making good on promises to play those shows.”
And make good on promises they have. Last week, Pearl Jam unveiled the rescheduled dates of their Gigaton tour. Check them out below.
Pearl Jam Gigaton North American Tour
05-03 San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
05-06 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
05-07 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
05-09 Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
05-12 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
05-13 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
05-16 Fresno, CA - Save Mart Arena
05-18 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
05-20 Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
09-01 Quebec City, Quebec - Videotron Centre
09-03 Ottawa, Ontario - Canadian Tire Centre
09-08 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
09-11 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
09-14 Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion
09-16 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
09-18 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
09-20 Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
09-22 Denver, CO - Ball Arena