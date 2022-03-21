Popular Moisturizer Recalled For Harmful Bacteria

Jergens' parent company has issued a voluntary recall of its popular moisturizing product, which may contain a harmful bacteria.

Kao USA Inc. complied with FDA to warn consumers to check their Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer 3 oz and 10 oz products after select units were found to possibly contain Pluralibacter gergovia, which is capable of having severe effects on individuals with weakened immune systems.

The Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer products included in the recall were manufactured between October 1, 2021 and October 18, 2021.

Affected lot codes for the 3 oz bottles include the following:

ZU712851

ZU712911

ZU712861

ZU722851

ZU712871

ZU722881

ZU712881

Affected lot codes for the 3 oz bottles include the following:

ZU722741

ZU732791

ZU722771

ZU732801

ZU722781

ZU732811

ZU732781

ZU732821

The investigation into the issue is ongoing. Kao USA Inc. said it voluntarily recalled the affected product as part of a precautionary step as the investigation continues.

The company said it plans to inform regulatory authorities of all findings as it continues to work with its partners on improving and cleaning sanitization practices to prohibit similar actions from taking place in the future.

All consumers affected by the recall are advised to call the Kao USA Inc. Consumer Care Center at 1-800-742-8798 or send an email to consumer@kao.com for a free coupon.