Salvage Crews Begin Work To Free Cargo Ship Stuck In Chesapeake Bay

By Bill Galluccio

March 21, 2022

Container Cargo Ship Stuck In Chesapeake Bay
Photo: Getty Images

Salvage crews have begun working to free a massive cargo ship that got stuck in the Chesapeake Bay over a week ago. The Ever Forward, which is owned by the same company as the Ever Given, which got stuck in the Suez Canal last year, ran aground on March 13, just north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

There were no injuries reported, and the ship was not damaged. The 1,095-foot vessel is stable, does not pose any pollution threat, and is not blocking shipping lanes.

To refloat the ship, crews will have to dredge the floor of the Chesapeake Bay while ballast is released from the ship to make it lighter. Tug boats will then pull the vessel until it is able to engage its main engine.

Port of Baltimore Executive Director William Doyle said that the "surgical dredging operation" will be conducted by two U.S.-based companies, Don Jon Marine and Cashman Dredging & Marine Construction.

The dredged material will be used to rebuild Poplar Island, which has suffered from severe erosion.

Investigators have not determined what caused the Ever Forward to run aground.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.