This Restaurant Serves The Best Tacos In Denver

By Zuri Anderson

March 21, 2022

Homemade Spicy Shrimp Tacos
Photo: Getty Images

There's nothing like a stacked and delicious taco. Whether you like it crunchy or soft, you can find tacos in just about every American city, especially Denver.

Yelp has the scoop on where to find the most delicious tacos in the Mile High City. The website lists the best taco joints according to their rating, and this restaurant was in the No. 1 spot:

La Calle Taqueria Y Carnitas!

This restaurant has a great 4.5 stars with over 320 reviews. Yelper Natalia S. describes her experience at La Calle Taqueria:

"I think found my new favorite street taco spot in Denver. My husband and decided to check it out thanks to another foodie's recommendation -- and it did not disappoint! Especially if you're like me and a fan of the more "unique" meats like goat (chivo), beef tongue (lengua), cow cheek (cabeza), tripe (tripa), pig skin (cueritos), pork stomach (buche), etc. My personal favorite? The crispy pig skin! ... Needless to say I'll be back!"

These are the Top 10 highest-rated restaurants serving up amazing tacos in the Mile High City:

  1. La Calle Taqueria Y Carnitas
  2. Kike’s Red Tacos
  3. Tacos El Metate (University Park)
  4. Taqueria La Familia (Highland)
  5. Tacos Tequila Whiskey (City Park)
  6. La Abeja (Uptown)
  7. Tacos Selene
  8. Tacos Del Norte
  9. Tacos Acapulco
  10. La Diabla Pozole Y Mezcal (Five Points)

Click here to find more Denver restaurants with tacos on the menu.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.