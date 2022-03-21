This Restaurant Serves The Best Tacos In Denver

There's nothing like a stacked and delicious taco. Whether you like it crunchy or soft, you can find tacos in just about every American city, especially Denver.

Yelp has the scoop on where to find the most delicious tacos in the Mile High City. The website lists the best taco joints according to their rating, and this restaurant was in the No. 1 spot:

La Calle Taqueria Y Carnitas!

This restaurant has a great 4.5 stars with over 320 reviews. Yelper Natalia S. describes her experience at La Calle Taqueria:

"I think found my new favorite street taco spot in Denver. My husband and decided to check it out thanks to another foodie's recommendation -- and it did not disappoint! Especially if you're like me and a fan of the more "unique" meats like goat (chivo), beef tongue (lengua), cow cheek (cabeza), tripe (tripa), pig skin (cueritos), pork stomach (buche), etc. My personal favorite? The crispy pig skin! ... Needless to say I'll be back!"

These are the Top 10 highest-rated restaurants serving up amazing tacos in the Mile High City:

La Calle Taqueria Y Carnitas Kike’s Red Tacos Tacos El Metate (University Park) Taqueria La Familia (Highland) Tacos Tequila Whiskey (City Park) La Abeja (Uptown) Tacos Selene Tacos Del Norte Tacos Acapulco La Diabla Pozole Y Mezcal (Five Points)

