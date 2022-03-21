WATCH: Drivers Rush To Help Florida Trooper Attacked On Side Of Highway

A Florida Highway Patrol officer was saved by several Good Samaritans after he was attacked by a suspect. Trooper Jonathan Ruiz saw the suspect, Alexander Hernandez Delgado, 24, walking along the shoulder on Interstate 4, and pulled over to check on him.

Ruiz informed Delgado that he couldn't walk on the side of the highway. Delgado said that he had been kicked out of his home by his mother and agreed to let Ruiz search him. As Ruiz tried to put Delgado into his patrol car, the 24-year-old punched him in the face and started to run away.

"I then searched the subject and attempted to place him in the back of my patrol car. The subject became argumentative and stated that I am bothering him and that he would like to be left alone," Ruiz wrote in the arrest report. "The subject then pulled away and then threw a punch with his left hand that [struck] me in the face."

Ruiz managed to catch up with Delgado, and the two continued to fight. Other drivers saw the two brawling on the side of the highway and pulled over to assist. With the help of the bystanders, Ruiz managed to subdue Delgado and took him into custody.

Ruiz suffered a bloody nose but was otherwise unharmed during the scuffle.

Delgado was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.