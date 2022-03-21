WATCH: Tesla Driver Abandons Car After Crazy Stunt Goes Wrong

By Bill Galluccio

March 21, 2022

Authorities in California are trying to track down a Tesla driver who abandoned the vehicle after slamming into a parked car in a stunt gone wrong. A video of the incident was posted on YouTube by Alex Choi and showed the Tesla going airborne as it sped through an intersection in Los Angeles.

Once the driver hit the road, they lost control, striking several trashcans before crashing into a Subaru parked on the side of the road. Choi noted that nobody was hurt in the crash and that he had no idea the driver was going to attempt a stunt.

"One wrong move and many people could've been killed. Please, do not try this at home. I had no idea this dude was going jump his Tesla immediately after I showed up. I do not condone reckless behavior that endangers the lives of others. Everyone is lucky to be alive," Choi wrote in the video's description.

The Tesla, which was a rental vehicle, was completely totaled while the Subaru suffered damage to its rear bumper.

The driver is facing hit-and-run charges, and the police are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to their arrest.

