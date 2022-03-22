Bright Eyes Recruit Phoebe Bridgers For Elliott Smith Cover: Listen

Better Oblivion Community Center bandmates Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst have joined forces again to cover Elliott Smith's "St. Ides Heaven" off his 1995 self-titled sophomore album. The song appears on Bright Eyes' Letting Off The Happiness: A Companion, which is the first of three EPs to be released by the band. Bright Eyes plan to release 54 new recordings through the Companion series over the course of the year. Get more info and pre-order the EPs here.

Bright Eyes embark on their first tour in 11 years tomorrow (March 23). Listen to their cover of "St. Ides Heaven" above and check out a full list of tour dates below.

Bright Eyes Tour Dates

03-23 St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

03-24 Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

03-25 Madison, WI – The Sylvee

03-26 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

03-27 Detroit, MI – The Cathedral Theatre at the Masonic

03-29 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

03-30 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

03-31 Louisville, KY – Paristown Hall

04-01 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

04-02 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

04-03 Columbus, OH – Express Live!

04-05 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

04-06 Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theatre

04-07 Boston, MA – Roadrunner

04-08 Philadelphia, PA – The Met

04-09 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

04-10 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

05-19 Oklahoma City, OK – The Jones Assembly

05-20 Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

05-21 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

05-22 Houston, TX – The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

05-23 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

05-25 Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

05-26 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

05-27 Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

05-28 St Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

05-29 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

05-31 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

06-01 Cincinatti, OH – Brady Music Center *

06-02 Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island *

06-03 Ashbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage *

06-04 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall *

06-05 Lafayette, NY – Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards *

06-15 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

06-16 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

06-17 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

06-18 Troutdale, OR – McMenamin’s Edgefield Amphitheatre

06-20 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

06-23 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre +

06-24 San Diego, CA – Soma

06-25 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

06-28 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

06-30 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

07-01 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

07-02 Omaha, NE – The Admiral

