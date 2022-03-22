Bright Eyes Recruit Phoebe Bridgers For Elliott Smith Cover: Listen
By Katrina Nattress
March 22, 2022
Better Oblivion Community Center bandmates Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst have joined forces again to cover Elliott Smith's "St. Ides Heaven" off his 1995 self-titled sophomore album. The song appears on Bright Eyes' Letting Off The Happiness: A Companion, which is the first of three EPs to be released by the band. Bright Eyes plan to release 54 new recordings through the Companion series over the course of the year. Get more info and pre-order the EPs here.
Bright Eyes embark on their first tour in 11 years tomorrow (March 23). Listen to their cover of "St. Ides Heaven" above and check out a full list of tour dates below.
Bright Eyes Tour Dates
03-23 St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
03-24 Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater
03-25 Madison, WI – The Sylvee
03-26 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
03-27 Detroit, MI – The Cathedral Theatre at the Masonic
03-29 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room
03-30 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
03-31 Louisville, KY – Paristown Hall
04-01 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
04-02 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
04-03 Columbus, OH – Express Live!
04-05 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
04-06 Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theatre
04-07 Boston, MA – Roadrunner
04-08 Philadelphia, PA – The Met
04-09 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
04-10 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
05-19 Oklahoma City, OK – The Jones Assembly
05-20 Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
05-21 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
05-22 Houston, TX – The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
05-23 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater
05-25 Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall
05-26 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
05-27 Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
05-28 St Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
05-29 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
05-31 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
06-01 Cincinatti, OH – Brady Music Center *
06-02 Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island *
06-03 Ashbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage *
06-04 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall *
06-05 Lafayette, NY – Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards *
06-15 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
06-16 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
06-17 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
06-18 Troutdale, OR – McMenamin’s Edgefield Amphitheatre
06-20 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
06-23 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre +
06-24 San Diego, CA – Soma
06-25 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
06-28 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union
06-30 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
07-01 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
07-02 Omaha, NE – The Admiral
07-03 Omaha, NE – The Admiral