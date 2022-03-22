COVID Infections Tied To An Increased Risk Of Developing Diabetes

By Bill Galluccio

March 22, 2022

A nurse helping a senior woman perform a diabetes test
Photo: Getty Images

A new study published in the journal Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology has found a link between COVID-19 infections and Type 2 diabetes. A team of researchers with the VA Saint Louis Health Care System reviewed data from over 180,000 patients treated for COVID-19 infections by the Department of Veterans Affairs between March 1, 2020, and September 30, 2021.

They compared that data with records from more than four million patients treated by the VA during the same time period and an additional four million people who received medical care before the coronavirus pandemic. They found that patients who had COVID-19 were 46% more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes or be prescribed medication to control their blood sugar levels.

The researchers are worried about the implications of their findings and are concerned that roughly 800,000 people in the United States could develop Type 2 diabetes.

"That's hard for me to swallow," Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, chief of research and development at VA Saint Louis Health Care System and lead author of the study, told ABC News. "COVID-19 isn't only about the acute effects. This is going to leave a lot of people with long-term health consequences that they'll have to deal with for a lifetime, and that's jarring. It's unsettling to accept."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.