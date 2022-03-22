Every Eye-Popping iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet Look You Need To See

The iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet Live! Presented By The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was packed with stunning looks as the biggest stars across all genres of the music industry arrived at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. The annual awards show celebrates this year's most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app — everything the fans have been listening to.

In its ninth year, this year's show will feature awards presentations in multiple categories, live performances from the biggest artists in music, plenty of surprises, and more. Fans can tune in to watch the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday, March 22nd on FOX from 8pm ET - 10pm ET (PT tape-delayed). The show will also be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations across the country and on the iHeartRadio app.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards show includes star-studded performances by host LL Cool J, icon award recipient Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, Charlie Puth with John Legend, and Måneskin. Keep track of winners throughout the evening here.