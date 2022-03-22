Harrowing Video Shows Shoppers Taking Cover From Tornado At Texas Walmart

A series of tornadoes ripped through Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas on Monday. Among those tornados was one near a Walmart parking lot in Round Rock, Texas.

A Walmart employee, @SteelAtomic on Twitter, shared a video of the chilling footage on Twitter. The harrowing video shows a tornado swirling near the parking lot as employees urge shoppers to run inside to take cover.

"Get inside! Get inside! Run, run, run, run!"

You can watch the video below: