Harrowing Video Shows Shoppers Taking Cover From Tornado At Texas Walmart

By Dani Medina

March 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A series of tornadoes ripped through Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas on Monday. Among those tornados was one near a Walmart parking lot in Round Rock, Texas.

A Walmart employee, @SteelAtomic on Twitter, shared a video of the chilling footage on Twitter. The harrowing video shows a tornado swirling near the parking lot as employees urge shoppers to run inside to take cover.

"Get inside! Get inside! Run, run, run, run!"

You can watch the video below:

These tornadoes left more than 50,000 homes and businesses along the Interstate 35 corridor without power as of Tuesday morning, according to The Weather Channel.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave an update about the significant damage in Austin's Williamson County on Monday night:

"We know there are many people whose lives have been completely disrupted and people who've lost their homes. At the very same time ... it may be a miracle also, because even though there's been some devastating physical damage, to my knowledge, as of right now, there is no report of loss of life, which is just stunning."

Jacksboro, Gordon, Millsap, Paradise and Decatur were among the cities in Texas that received the brunt of some of the tornadoes. Kingsbury, Madisonville, Round Rock, Taylor and Granger also saw significant damage. A possible tornado was also reported east of Austin and near Elgin, according to The Weather Channel.

