Hillary Clinton Tests Positive For COVID-19

Hillary Clinton announced that she tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday (March 22). The former First Lady said that she was experiencing minor cold symptoms in a tweet. She is fully vaccinated.

"Well, I've tested positive for COVID. I've got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine. I'm more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already!" Clinton tweeted.

Her husband, former President Bill Clinton tested negative and feels fine, she said in a follow-up tweet.

"Bill tested negative and is feeling fine. He's quarantining until our household is fully in the clear. Movie recommendations appreciated!" she wrote.

Clinton's positive test comes on the same day the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki learned that she has COVID-19. While Psaki has been in meetings with President Joe Biden, he was not concerned a close contact and has tested negative for the coronavirus.

"Today, in preparation for travel to Europe, I took a PCR test this morning. That test came back positive, which means I will be adhering to CDC guidance and no longer be traveling on the President's trip to Europe," Psaki said in a statement.

"I had two socially-distanced meetings with the President yesterday, and the President is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance. I am sharing the news of my positive test today out of an abundance of transparency," the statement continued.