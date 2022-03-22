Iconic McDonald's Item Will Make Rare Return - But There's A Catch

McDonald's announced the upcoming return of one of its most iconic, rare dipping sauces this week.

The global fast food chain said its Szechuan Sauce will be available beginning March 31 in a news release shared on its official website Monday (Monday 21).

The popular dipping sauce -- which has only returned three other times since its initial launch in 1998 -- will be available exclusively through the McDonald's app for free with Chicken McNuggets orders or purchase a la carte in quantities up to five.

"McDonald’s iconic Szechuan Sauce has a savory and slightly sweet taste profile with hints of soy, garlic, ginger and mild vinegar notes to round out your dipping sauce experience," the company said in its news release.

The dipping sauce was initially introduced as a promotional tie-tin to the Disney animated film Mulan and gained a cult-like following after being referenced on the popular Adult Swim animated series Rick and Morty in 2017, which led to a petition calling for its return.

McDonald's brought back the sauce for one day in 2017, but quickly ran out of supplies and failed to meet an incredible demand.

The sauce also made a temporary return in 2018 and USA TODAY reports a single sauce packet that expired in 2017 was listed for auction on eBay for as high as $950 as of Monday.