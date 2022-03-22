iHeartRadio On The Verge: Dove Cameron Talks Her New Song "Boyfriend"

Earlier this year, Dove Cameron — iHeartRadio's newest On The Verge artist — released her latest song, "Boyfriend," a Queer anthem inspired by her own experience, and a song that she feels "really represents [her]."

In her new track, Dove talks about her friend not being treated right in a relationship, and boasts that she could be a better partner as she sings in the chorus, "I could be a better boyfriend than him/ I could do the s*** that he never did/ Up all night, I won't quit/ Thinking I'm gonna steal you from him/ I could be such a gentleman/ Plus all my clothes would fit."

In a statement to iHeartRadio, Cameron explained of the song, "My strong 'Boyfriend' is about the very universal Queer experience of, for me, especially growing up Queer, I heard so many stories about how the wonderful women in my life, who I absolutely adored and worshiped and thought the world of, were simply not being treated as the Goddesses that they were — I felt they weren't being treated as well as they could be. And they were stressed about boys who were kind of doing the bare minimum or less than the bare minimum. And just that kind of longing of being like, 'Ugh, I could be a better boyfriend than this guy. Like God, how hard can it be?' And just that kind of feeling of worshiping the women around you and wishing that you could treat them the way that they deserve. It's been such a great experience having a Queer anthem that I feel really represents me, and I'm happy. Everybody's been so kind about it."