Internet Trolls Vanderbilt Over Logo Change
By Jason Hall
March 22, 2022
Vanderbilt University's athletics program announced its new logo on Tuesday (March 22) and numerous users on social media were not in favor of the change.
Vanderbilt Athletics shared a reveal video on their verified Twitter account, which detailed the private college's history and concluded with the new logo, a gold letter "V," which replaced its much more popular "Star V" logo.
"We’ve launched a refreshed visual identity designed to reflect our forward momentum and to build pride and visibility across the institution and athletics program," Vanderbilt Athletics posted.
USA TODAY's Christian D'Andrea, a Vanderbilt University alum, called the new logo "a tremendous self-inflicted wound" in an article about the change published on Tuesday.
"That new vision, and I cannot state this plainly enough, sucks," D'Andrea wrote. "Vanderbilt University gave a small but passionate fanbase a change they did not ask for. They eliminated an recognizable icon of their faith with a generic, video game create-a-team, Microsoft Word-looking logo that is the opposite of special. It’s rote. It’s cliche. It’s the Villanova logo in a different gradient."
We’ve launched a refreshed visual identity designed to reflect our forward momentum and to build pride and visibility across the institution and athletics program.— Vanderbilt Athletics (@vucommodores) March 22, 2022
Learn more: https://t.co/JGwN7cdVt3 pic.twitter.com/buMvMYcB78
"Vanderbilt" was also trending on Twitter after the name change with numerous sports fans joking at the university's expense.
I don’t think I am exaggerating when I say Vanderbilt’s logo was the best thing about Vanderbilt athletics and they got rid of it https://t.co/LTKkoJJDsC— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) March 22, 2022
Today's NIT Quarterfinal between Xavier and Vanderbilt just got a lot more interesting. pic.twitter.com/kEc00E9Rv3— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) March 22, 2022
BREAKING: Vanderbilt admin, having nothing else going on, unveils new, worse logo. pic.twitter.com/bGVntsK7QW— Vanderbilt Hustler Pitchbot 🇺🇦 (@Vandy_Pitchbot) March 22, 2022
This Vanderbilt rebrand is really a shame pic.twitter.com/QqPaAHPu9S— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) March 22, 2022
New Vanderbilt logo looks like the History Channel and Virginia logo had a child. pic.twitter.com/LSqvjpjFx3— Owen (@75toRupp) March 22, 2022
Vanderbilt design team pic.twitter.com/5hufKkPPFd— Christopher Volken (@Volken_Vol) March 22, 2022
the new Vanderbilt logo pic.twitter.com/Cza0QVXUyF— Luke 🤠 (@lukiewookiee) March 22, 2022
Okay but where have we seen the new Vanderbilt logo before? pic.twitter.com/bIKRs19FF7— ANTIFAldo (@ANTIFAldo) March 22, 2022
liking the new vanderbilt logo pic.twitter.com/M2Esz1WHwb— samsung grimace (@supercollateral) March 22, 2022
The new "block V" logo will be used for all Vanderbilt Athletics teams beginning in fall 2023, USA TODAY reports.