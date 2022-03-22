Internet Trolls Vanderbilt Over Logo Change

Vanderbilt University's athletics program announced its new logo on Tuesday (March 22) and numerous users on social media were not in favor of the change.

Vanderbilt Athletics shared a reveal video on their verified Twitter account, which detailed the private college's history and concluded with the new logo, a gold letter "V," which replaced its much more popular "Star V" logo.

"We’ve launched a refreshed visual identity designed to reflect our forward momentum and to build pride and visibility across the institution and athletics program," Vanderbilt Athletics posted.

USA TODAY's Christian D'Andrea, a Vanderbilt University alum, called the new logo "a tremendous self-inflicted wound" in an article about the change published on Tuesday.

"That new vision, and I cannot state this plainly enough, sucks," D'Andrea wrote. "Vanderbilt University gave a small but passionate fanbase a change they did not ask for. They eliminated an recognizable icon of their faith with a generic, video game create-a-team, Microsoft Word-looking logo that is the opposite of special. It’s rote. It’s cliche. It’s the Villanova logo in a different gradient."