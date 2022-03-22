Man Who Tried To Carjack Police Officers Won't Be Charged

By Bill Galluccio

March 22, 2022

New police cars waiting for calls at the station III
Photo: Getty Images

Authorities in St. Louis have declined to file charges against a man accused of trying to carjack a pair of police officers in their marked SUV. The incident happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday (March 19) when the officers responded to a call of shots fired.

When the officers arrived at the scene, the suspect, who has not been identified, stepped in front of the officers' SUV as it was moving. The 27-year-old then walked to the passenger's window and pointed a gun at the officers. When he realized that it was a police vehicle, he fled the scene.

The officers called for backup, and they managed to locate the suspect. They found a gun on him and took him into custody. While the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department wanted to charge the man with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest, prosecutors declined to file charges.

Allison Hawk, the spokeswoman for Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner, told KSDK that the case remains "under investigation" but did not explain why no charges were filed against the suspect.

The news station reported that the suspect is currently facing unrelated charges of domestic assault, violating an order of protection, and first-degree property damage.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.