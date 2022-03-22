Man Who Tried To Carjack Police Officers Won't Be Charged

Authorities in St. Louis have declined to file charges against a man accused of trying to carjack a pair of police officers in their marked SUV. The incident happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday (March 19) when the officers responded to a call of shots fired.

When the officers arrived at the scene, the suspect, who has not been identified, stepped in front of the officers' SUV as it was moving. The 27-year-old then walked to the passenger's window and pointed a gun at the officers. When he realized that it was a police vehicle, he fled the scene.

The officers called for backup, and they managed to locate the suspect. They found a gun on him and took him into custody. While the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department wanted to charge the man with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest, prosecutors declined to file charges.

Allison Hawk, the spokeswoman for Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner, told KSDK that the case remains "under investigation" but did not explain why no charges were filed against the suspect.

The news station reported that the suspect is currently facing unrelated charges of domestic assault, violating an order of protection, and first-degree property damage.