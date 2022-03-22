Miami Rapper Baby Cino Dies After Being Shot 40 Times
By Tony M. Centeno
March 22, 2022
Miami rapper Baby Cino had just bailed out of jail last week on a gun charge. He had been picked up by a friend and drove off to get on the highway when the unthinkable happened. An unidentified gunman pulled up next to him and opened fire.
On March 16, Baby Cino, born Timothy Starks, was fatally shot in a red Nissan as he and his friend, Dante Collins Banks, were getting on to the Palmetto Expressway in Miami. According to the Miami Herald, Starks died on the scene after he was shot in the head. Banks was also wounded in the shootout but was sent to the hospital where he remains in stable condition. Tributes instantly poured in once Miami-Dade police confirmed Starks was the deceased victim.
Starks, who was 20 when he passed, had been arrested the night before the shooting on a gun charge. Once he made bail, Starks left Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Downtown Miami at 2pm the following day. Police still have not identified the suspected gunman, however, detectives know that a "dark-colored vehicle was seen fleeing the area at a high rate of speed."
Prior to his death, Baby Cino was steadily rising within the underground hip-hop scene. Back in January, he dropped the video for his most notable song to date "Big Haiti Shottas," which has garnered over 104K views on YouTube. Last year, he dropped a handful of tracks including "Prolly Was Me" and "See Through."
The late rapper is another Miami artist that was gunned down before he could flourish. Earlier this year, Quality Control rapper Wavy Navy Pooh was also fatally shot in broad daylight. Miami-Dade police are currently investigating Baby Cino's death to see if there are any kind of links to Wavy Navy Pooh's death and other ambushes that have occurred recently.