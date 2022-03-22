'Please Don't Steal My Car' Sign In Portland Blows Up On Reddit

Nearly 180 comments were left on the thread, mainly discussing how car theft leaves victims helpless and heartbroken.

"S*** like this is why I have absolutely zero sympathy for car thieves," the highest-rated comment reads. "Doesn't matter how bad you need the money for drugs/booze, rent, food, etc. That car you're stealing might belong to someone who's barely making ends meet, and it's only way to get to work, and now they're gonna lose their job and end up on the streets just so you can get some quick cash. There's absolutely no way that's even remotely justifiable."

"I had my car stolen in Gresham in a pretty quiet, gated condo complex while we were really, really struggling financially," another user wrote. "It broke my f*****g heart."

It's no secret that Portland has been grappling with a sharp uptick in vehicle thefts over the last few years, leaving residents fearful and victims frustrated. Data from the Portland Police Bureau found over 8,000 vehicle thefts were reported in 2021 alone, a 36% increase over the same time period in 2020.

Even though authorities understand there's a rampant car theft issue in the city, their resources are focused on urgent issues like shootings and homicides.

"While having a car stolen is incredibly disruptive to their lives, it doesn't fall under a life safety issue," Sgt. Kevin Allen told KGW in October 2021.

