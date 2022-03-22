Three Juveniles Arrested In Dragging Death Of Woman During Carjacking

Authorities in New Orleans have arrested three juvenile suspects in connection with a carjacking that left an elderly woman dead. Police said that a group of four teens carjacked Linda Frickey, 73, on Monday (March 21) afternoon in the Mid-City neighborhood of New Orleans.

The teens then sped away while she was still hanging out of her vehicle. Neighbors said that she was still partially in her seatbelt as the teens dragged her through the street for over a block. A witness told WDSU that he tried to stop the teens, but they kept driving.

"I got out of my vehicle screaming, 'Stop, stop. You are dragging someone.' He took off with the vehicle, still dragging her. Reckless. No care for human beings at all," said Todd Ecker.

When officers arrived, they found that her arm was dismembered, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It is disgusting. You have a 73-year-old woman just at her job. Putting things in the car. They dragged her. No forethought. Dismembered her. Why? She was just a good person," Kathy Richard, Linda's sister-in-law, told the news station. "She would have helped anyone off the streets. She would have given them the car if they would have just given her the chance to step away."

The juveniles have not been identified, and officials did not say what charges they will face or if they will be tried as adults. The fourth suspect is still at large.