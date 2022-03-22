Ukrainians Use Elon Musk's Starlink To Help Blow Up Russian Tanks

Ukrainians are using the internet powered by Elon Musk's Starlink satellites to help target Russian tanks and trucks at night with drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras and anti-tank bombs.

When Russia first launched its invasion into Ukraine, officials asked Musk to turn on the satellites to ensure that Ukrainians had a stable internet connection. Over the past few weeks, Starlink has shipped thousands of terminals to the country, which have been used by Ukrainian officials who are providing constant updates on social media and messaging platforms like Telegram and regular people trying to document the war.

"The quality of the link is excellent," Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov told the Washington Post. "We are using thousands, in the area of thousands, of terminals with new shipments arriving every other day."

In addition to keeping people connected during the war, the military has also found a use for the reliable internet connection. According to The Times of London, the Aerorozvidka specialist air reconnaissance unit can follow the drones to their targets thanks to the uninterrupted internet provided by Starlink.

"If we use a drone with thermal vision at night, the drone must connect through Starlink to the artillery guy and create target acquisition," an Aerorozvidka leader told The Times of London.

They target the Russian troops while they are sleeping at night and said that the precision of the modified drones allows them to minimize collateral damage and limit civilian casualties.