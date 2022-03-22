Victim Turns 'Tables' On Suspected Robber, Shoots Him With His Own Gun

A suspected robber in Philadelphia was shot and killed with his own gun by a bystander who was using an ATM. Authorities said the suspect, who was not identified, burst into a smoke shop holding a gun and demanded money.

That's when one of the men using the ATM pulled what police described as "a Bruce Lee move" and managed to take the gun away from the suspect. The man then opened fire, shooting the suspect several times. He also accidentally shot his friend in the shoulder.

The suspect then fled the store and jumped into a waiting vehicle.

By the time police arrived at the store, both the suspect and the two men had left. Officers found the suspect unresponsive in a car several blocks from the smoke shop. He had gunshot wounds to his thigh and groin and was pronounced dead.

"At this point, we believe there was a robbery inside the smoke shop. Possibly the tables were turned on the robber, and that's when the robber got shot, and he was able to get in this Toyota in the passenger seat who was driven two-and-a-half blocks," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The other two men were located at the hospital and are cooperating with investigators. Authorities are still trying to find the person who drove the robbery suspect away from the smoke shop.