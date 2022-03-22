Vikings Sign Star Player From Division Rival: Report
By Jason Hall
March 22, 2022
The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly agreed to terms with free agent Pro Bowl linebacker Za'Darius Smith, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"Za’Darius Smith agreed to terms with the Minnesota Vikings, per source. 3 year deal Base value of 42 million Worth up to 47 million with incentives 14 million APY," Pelissero tweeted.
Additionally, the linebacker reportedly turned down a four-year, $35 million offer from the Baltimore Ravens with a maximum of $50 million with incentives before accepting the Vikings' offer, according to Pelissero.
Smith spent the past three seasons with the NFC North Division rival Green Bay Packers, which included earning two Pro Bowl selections during his first two seasons with the franchise.
The Alabama native was limited to just one appearance during the 2021 season after experiencing a back injury in training camp and playing only 18 snaps in the team's Week 1 regular-season loss.
The deal Za’Darius Smith ultimately turned down with the #Ravens was four years, $35 million with a max of $50M. So not only does he end up staying in the NFC North, he ends up with a much bigger payday too. https://t.co/NUTdL7k1rW— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 22, 2022
The Vikings hosted Smith on Monday (March 22), which was shared on the linebacker's Instagram story, specifically a photo of Smith standing in front of the scoreboard at TCO Stadium in Eagan, which featured a graphic stating "Welcome Za'Darius Smith" alongside his picture.
Narrator: “He, indeed, has.” https://t.co/bP7UlhdY7B pic.twitter.com/cB7afUMEnS— Hobie Artigue (@HobieFOX9) March 21, 2022
Smith recorded 107 tackles, 26.0 sacks, 29 tackles for loss, 60 QB hits and four forced fumbles during his first two seasons in Green Bay, starting in all 16 regular-season games during both the 2019 and 2020 seasons, which resulted in back-to-back NFC Championship Game appearances.