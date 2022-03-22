Vikings Sign Star Player From Division Rival: Report

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly agreed to terms with free agent Pro Bowl linebacker Za'Darius Smith, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

"Za’Darius Smith agreed to terms with the Minnesota Vikings, per source. 3 year deal Base value of 42 million Worth up to 47 million with incentives 14 million APY," Pelissero tweeted.

Additionally, the linebacker reportedly turned down a four-year, $35 million offer from the Baltimore Ravens with a maximum of $50 million with incentives before accepting the Vikings' offer, according to Pelissero.

Smith spent the past three seasons with the NFC North Division rival Green Bay Packers, which included earning two Pro Bowl selections during his first two seasons with the franchise.

The Alabama native was limited to just one appearance during the 2021 season after experiencing a back injury in training camp and playing only 18 snaps in the team's Week 1 regular-season loss.