A$AP Rocky, Hit-Boy, DJ Premier Visit Nas In The E.R. In 'Wave Gods' Video
By Tony M. Centeno
March 23, 2022
Nas has been cooking up a lot of incredible music with Hit-Boy lately. Following the release of his surprise Magic album, the Mass Appeal rapper has teamed up with the super producer to deliver the first visual from his 15th studio LP.
On Wednesday, March 23, Nas dropped the video for the Hit-Boy produced "Wave Gods" featuring A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier. The video starts out with Hit-Boy setting up some speakers as he listens to a voicemail from Rocky. Once the beat drops, we can see the Gang Starr DJ add his iconic scratches to the record while inside an apartment in Yonkers, New York. From there, we follow the "Babushka Boi" rapper as he portrays multiple roles and spits his verse. We can see Rocky hit the block with his crew, spend the night as a homeless man and get mugged in the middle of a crosswalk.
Shout to Max B he could be home any day God! @Nas @asvpxrocky @REALDJPREMIER 🌊🌊🌊 WAVE GODS video out rn pic.twitter.com/mPaGYVJQsB— Hit-Boy (@Hit_Boy) March 23, 2022
Eventually, the visual flips to Nas' point of view. While hanging out in front of the same building in Yonkers, the Grammy award-winning rapper gets shot while playing a dice game and wakes up in the hospital. That's when we see Preemo, Rocky and Hit-Boy at his bedside praying for his recovery.
The "Wave Gods" video stems from his most recent release Magic. The nine-track project is executively produced by Hit-Boy and features A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier. Magic is the third album from Nas and Hit-Boy. The ill duo worked together for Nas' past two LP's King's Disease and King's Disease II. Their first project won Best Rap Album at the 2021 Grammys, and the second has been nominated for Best Rap Album in this year's Grammys.
Watch Nas' "Wave Gods" video below.