A$AP Rocky, Hit-Boy, DJ Premier Visit Nas In The E.R. In 'Wave Gods' Video

By Tony M. Centeno

March 23, 2022

Nas
Photo: YouTube

Nas has been cooking up a lot of incredible music with Hit-Boy lately. Following the release of his surprise Magic album, the Mass Appeal rapper has teamed up with the super producer to deliver the first visual from his 15th studio LP.

On Wednesday, March 23, Nas dropped the video for the Hit-Boy produced "Wave Gods" featuring A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier. The video starts out with Hit-Boy setting up some speakers as he listens to a voicemail from Rocky. Once the beat drops, we can see the Gang Starr DJ add his iconic scratches to the record while inside an apartment in Yonkers, New York. From there, we follow the "Babushka Boi" rapper as he portrays multiple roles and spits his verse. We can see Rocky hit the block with his crew, spend the night as a homeless man and get mugged in the middle of a crosswalk.

Eventually, the visual flips to Nas' point of view. While hanging out in front of the same building in Yonkers, the Grammy award-winning rapper gets shot while playing a dice game and wakes up in the hospital. That's when we see Preemo, Rocky and Hit-Boy at his bedside praying for his recovery.

The "Wave Gods" video stems from his most recent release Magic. The nine-track project is executively produced by Hit-Boy and features A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier. Magic is the third album from Nas and Hit-Boy. The ill duo worked together for Nas' past two LP's King's Disease and King's Disease II. Their first project won Best Rap Album at the 2021 Grammys, and the second has been nominated for Best Rap Album in this year's Grammys.

Watch Nas' "Wave Gods" video below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.