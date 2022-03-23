A$AP Rocky, Hit-Boy, DJ Premier Visit Nas In The E.R. In 'Wave Gods' Video

Nas has been cooking up a lot of incredible music with Hit-Boy lately. Following the release of his surprise Magic album, the Mass Appeal rapper has teamed up with the super producer to deliver the first visual from his 15th studio LP.

On Wednesday, March 23, Nas dropped the video for the Hit-Boy produced "Wave Gods" featuring A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier. The video starts out with Hit-Boy setting up some speakers as he listens to a voicemail from Rocky. Once the beat drops, we can see the Gang Starr DJ add his iconic scratches to the record while inside an apartment in Yonkers, New York. From there, we follow the "Babushka Boi" rapper as he portrays multiple roles and spits his verse. We can see Rocky hit the block with his crew, spend the night as a homeless man and get mugged in the middle of a crosswalk.