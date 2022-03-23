At Least 1 Killed After Deadly EF-3 Tornado Hits In New Orleans

The National Weather Service confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Southeast Louisiana Tuesday (March 22) night, with one in New Orleans East reaching at least EF-3 strength.

The EF-3 storm, which is reported to have been a rare, multi-vortex tornado, leveled parts of St. Bernard Parish, destroying homes and leaving at least one dead and many more injured, WVUE reports. The NWS issued an update early Wednesday morning, giving initial surveys of the damage and strength of the storm.

"Severe thunderstorms produced several swaths of damage yesterday evening around 7:30 p.m. in SE LA," the update read. "Two tornadoes, one in New Orleans East and another in Lacombe, were confirmed by doppler radar and numerous videos. Reports indicate the most significant and concentrated damage occurred in Arabi. One fatality and multiple injuries were reported in Arabi."

As of 12 p.m., reports indicate that the tornado that cut a path of destruction through New Orleans East was at least EF-3 strength with winds between 136-165 mph, while the tornado that hit Lacombe and St. Tammany Paris was an EF-1 with 90 mph winds. The second tornado did not appear to have caused as much damaged, but many residents reported power outages into Wednesday morning.

According to WDSU, Louisiana is sending at least 300 National Guard troops to New Orleans to assist in the recovery efforts. Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency following the destruction and planned to tour the impacted areas on Wednesday, his office confirmed.

"Unfortunately, our people have become all too familiar with rebuilding after tragedy and loss, but it is never easy," he said. "My prayers are with everybody who is hurting because of these tornadoes today and I have pledged to local leaders that we will be here to support their long-term recovery efforts."