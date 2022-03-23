Florida Man Mauled By Tiger At Wildlife Park

A Florida man was mauled by a tiger after he entered the animal's enclosure while it was being fed. The incident happened at an animal sanctuary run by Wooten's Everglades Airboat Tours on Tuesday (March 22) afternoon.

The man, who was not identified, was rushed to the hospital with injuries to his arms. His condition is unknown. Wooten's has two tigers, a male white tiger and a female Siberian tiger. It is unclear which tiger was responsible for attacking the man.

Officials said that the 50-year-old man worked for Wooten's but was not authorized to enter the enclosure or feed the tiger. The tiger's caretaker was able to control the wild animal. The tiger was not injured and remains in its enclosure.

"Wooten's staff worked with law enforcement to investigate the incident. The tiger's caretaker, who has worked at Wooten's for 25 years, said the employee was not authorized to enter the tiger's enclosure or feed the tiger," Wooten's explained in a blog post.

"Wooten's is licensed to care for tigers by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Department of Agriculture."

Authorities did not say why the man entered the enclosure or why the tiger's caretaker didn't stop him.