Here's When Harry Styles Will Drop His Next Album

The time has finally arrived… Harry Styles confirmed on his social media channels on Wednesday (March 23) that his new album will release soon. Harry’s House is set to drop on May 20. This marks the first new project from Styles since he released Fine Line in 2019. That 12-track collection includes “Watermelon Sugar,” “Adore You” and other fan favorite songs. Within minutes of the Harry’s House announcement, Twitter users were “FREAKING OUT” about the soon-to-release album. Many of them even said they had to check to make sure they weren’t looking at a fake account before letting it get their hopes up… But after realizing the news came from the real Harry and this isn’t a drill, they celebrated “OH MY GOD RAIN AFTER A DROUGHT ITS HAPPENING.”

Styles also released a mysterious video previewing his new album, including a few shots of bright yellow daffodils, hustling traffic, cheering crowds and more. Styles steps onto the stage of an empty theater, standing still in the center of it as a yellow house raises above him. The video simply confirms that Harry’s House is “the new album by Harry Styles,” and it’s coming on May 20. Watch the teaser here: