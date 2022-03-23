'My Heart Was Racing': North Carolina Man 'Shocked' To Win Lottery

By Sarah Tate

March 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

If you've ever played the lottery, chances are you have dreamed about what you would do with your prize money. Maybe you'd splurge on a new car, remodel a house, or even take that vacation you've been thinking of for years. When one man in North Carolina won his prize, he knew just what to do with the $100,000 prize.

Timothy Sanders, of Southern Pines, recently stopped by the Southern Pines Mobile Mart on Central Drive to pick up a $1 Cash 5 Quick Pick ticket for the Sunday (March 20) drawing, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. When the drawing revealed he won the $100,000 jackpot, the 47-year-old plumber couldn't believe his luck.

"My heart was racing. I had to put the ticket down and go to the kitchen to get some water before I went back and checked it again," he said, adding, "I was really, really excited. I really was shocked."

Sanders claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Monday (March 21), taking home a grand total of $71,010 after state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he plans to do with his new winnings, he told lottery officials that he has a idea of how to spend it.

"I've been wanting a truck forever," he said. "Probably a Chevrolet."

