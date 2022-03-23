'My Heart Was Racing': North Carolina Man 'Shocked' To Win Lottery

If you've ever played the lottery, chances are you have dreamed about what you would do with your prize money. Maybe you'd splurge on a new car, remodel a house, or even take that vacation you've been thinking of for years. When one man in North Carolina won his prize, he knew just what to do with the $100,000 prize.

Timothy Sanders, of Southern Pines, recently stopped by the Southern Pines Mobile Mart on Central Drive to pick up a $1 Cash 5 Quick Pick ticket for the Sunday (March 20) drawing, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. When the drawing revealed he won the $100,000 jackpot, the 47-year-old plumber couldn't believe his luck.

"My heart was racing. I had to put the ticket down and go to the kitchen to get some water before I went back and checked it again," he said, adding, "I was really, really excited. I really was shocked."

Sanders claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Monday (March 21), taking home a grand total of $71,010 after state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he plans to do with his new winnings, he told lottery officials that he has a idea of how to spend it.

"I've been wanting a truck forever," he said. "Probably a Chevrolet."