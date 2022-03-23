NATO Estimates Up To 15,000 Russian Troops Have Been Killed In Ukraine

By Bill Galluccio

March 23, 2022

TOPSHOT-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT
Photo: Getty Images

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine drags on into a second month, a NATO official estimates that between 7,000 and 15,000 Russian troops have been killed in the conflict. Overall, he said that up to 40,000 Russian soldiers have died or were injured, captured, or are considered missing in action.

The official, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Associated Press that the estimates were based on information for the Ukrainian government, data from the Russian government, and intelligence gathered from open sources. He said the casualty numbers were based on a calculation that there are three wounded soldiers for every soldier killed on the battlefield.

Earlier in the week, the Pentagon estimated that Russia has lost more than 10% of its combat force.

Russian forces have faced stiff opposition from Ukrainian troops and have been unable to take control of any major cities. Russia suffered another setback after the Ukraine Defense Ministry claimed that Russian soldiers had been driven out of Makariv, a small suburb in Kyiv that provides control to a key highway into the capital.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.