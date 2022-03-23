San Antonio Street Celebrity 'Hispanic Elvis' Back In Hospice Care

A San Antonio icon's health has turned for the worse.

Known for his flamboyant tributes to Elvis Presley on Market Square in San Antonio, Hispanic Elvis has now been put in hospice care, his younger brother George Cisneros said in the description of a GoFundMe fundraiser on Tuesday.

Hispanic Elvis, 76, was recently hospitalized with COVID-19 and an esophagus infection back in January, according to the San Antonio Current. Now, "things aren't going too well," Cisneros said.

"I was told to make funeral arrangements for him in which I've done already. A lot of people have emailed me how they miss seeing him at Market Square and hope he's doing better. I really appreciate everyone's concern for him," Cisneros said in the GoFundMe description Tuesday.