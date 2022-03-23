San Antonio Street Celebrity 'Hispanic Elvis' Back In Hospice Care
By Dani Medina
March 23, 2022
A San Antonio icon's health has turned for the worse.
Known for his flamboyant tributes to Elvis Presley on Market Square in San Antonio, Hispanic Elvis has now been put in hospice care, his younger brother George Cisneros said in the description of a GoFundMe fundraiser on Tuesday.
Hispanic Elvis, 76, was recently hospitalized with COVID-19 and an esophagus infection back in January, according to the San Antonio Current. Now, "things aren't going too well," Cisneros said.
"I was told to make funeral arrangements for him in which I've done already. A lot of people have emailed me how they miss seeing him at Market Square and hope he's doing better. I really appreciate everyone's concern for him," Cisneros said in the GoFundMe description Tuesday.
The San Antonio community rallied behind Hispanic Elvis in January when he was first admitted to the hospital. Local artist Colton Valentine shared a photo on Instagram of a mural he painted "a while back" depicting Hispanic Elvis on his bike wearing a signature outfit. "Heard Hispanic Elvis is in the hospital :/ so prayers up for the legend🙏🏽🙏🏽 he the motivation," Valentine said.
Here's a video capturing the joyous energy Hispanic Elvis brought to the streets of San Antonio:
I just ran into my homie, JJ, better known as Hispanic Elvis. Only in the 78207 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PqfjkamsCj— Jose Arredondo (@sportsguyjose) September 30, 2020