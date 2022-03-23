Shawn Mendes 'Likes' Sultry Camila Cabello Pic, Teases Song On Instagram

Camila Cabello posted a sizzling new photo on Instagram, posing in a form-fitting black outfit with cutouts running down the side — and one of her hundreds of thousands of “likes” came from ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

Cabello and Mendes called it quits in November. The celebrity power couple dated for more than two years. They announced the split by sharing a joint statement on Instagram, saying at the time that they had “decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.” They also acknowledged that “we started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

It appears both artists are moving forward with their careers and with their friendship (at least, remaining close enough to “like” an Instagram post).

Cabello recently released her latest single, “Bam Bam,” with Ed Sheeran, pledging to keep dancing following a breakup. Mendes quickly debuted the emotional ballad “It’ll Be Okay”: “I start to imagine a world where we don't collide/ It's making me sick but we'll heal and the sun will rise/ If you tell me you're leaving, I'll make it easy/ It'll be okay/ If we can't stop the bleeding/ We don't have to fix it, we don't have to stay/ I will love you either way.”

Now, Mendes is teasing more new music. The “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” singer shared on Instagram on Wednesday (March 23) that we’re only 8 days away from his next single, “When You’re Gone.” Get a taste of Mendes’ next song here: