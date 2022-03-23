Six High School Students Killed In Crash During Lunch Break

Six high school students were killed in a horrific car accident in Oklahoma on Tuesday (March 22). The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that the students all piled into a 2015 Chevrolet Spark, which is only meant to seat four passengers during their lunch break.

The car was stopped at a stop sign, preparing to make a right turn when they were t-boned by a semi-truck hauling rocks.

"We don't know the full nature or details of what caused the crash, only that the car at some point was at this stop sign and that in the following moments the semi hit them," a highway patrol official told KFOR. "When we got to the scene, you could see the car about 100 feet or so from the intersection completely totaled."

Photos from the crash scene showed the Spark with its top completely ripped off and the front end crushed.

Investigators said that only the 16-year-old driver and the passenger in the front seat of the Spark were wearing seatbelts. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The driver of the truck was identified as 51-year-old Valendon Burton. He was not injured in the crash.

The victims were between the ages of 15 and 17 but have not been identified.

"Our hearts are broken, and we are grieving with our students and staff," said Bobby Waitman, superintendent of Tishomingo Public Schools. "We have counselors available to students presently. We also have space prepared at Tishomingo High School with counselors available through the evening."