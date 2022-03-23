Taking Back Sunday To Reissue 'Tell All Your Friends' For 20th Anniversary

Taking Back Sunday have announced a special reissue of their debut album Tell All Your Friends in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

The reissue, which is set to release on May 27th, will include bonus content and unreleased demos. John Nolan, guitarist and co-lead vocalist of the band, spoke of the inspiration behind the anniversary reissue: “During our live shows, there is a part during Cute Without the ‘E’ where we stop and let the crowd sing, ‘Why can’t I feel anything from anyone other than you.’ That has become an unbelievably moving moment for me. The connection between us and the audience is so apparent and so strong. The crowd screams it at us, we stand back from our mics screaming it at them, and the lyrics take on more significance than we ever imagined they could. He added, “In a lot of ways, that moment is a distillation of what Tell All Your Friends has meant. It sums up the mind-boggling psychological and emotional connection we made with people 20 years ago that’s still going strong today.”

Taking Back Sunday will be joining Third Eye Blind on tour this summer hitting major North American cities including Chicago, Philadelphia, and Atlanta.

See the band's announcement below.