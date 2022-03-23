This Is Colorado's Best Greek Restaurant

Greek food has some great benefits on top of just being downright delicious. Since it's based on a Mediterranean diet, you can expect fresh vegetables, lean meats, and heart-healthy foods in the cuisine. Thankfully, we have Greek restaurants dedicated to giving us fresh fish, gyros, falafel, and other iconic dishes from the European country.

Since there are plenty of Greek restaurants across the country, Eat This, Not That! found the best ones in every state. Writers say if you want some amazing Mediterranean food in Colorado, you should head over to...

Jake And Telly's Greek Taverna!

"For over 25 years, Colorado locals and tourists venture to this tavern to get their hands on classic Greek wine and authentic cuisine," writers say. "From imported stuffed grape leaves and Greek meatballs to lamb kabobs and casserole, customers can browse through the menu at their leisure as they dine inside or outdoors. Yelp reviewers advise the prices are on the higher side, but the food quality speaks volumes."