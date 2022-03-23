This Is The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In Washington
By Zuri Anderson
March 23, 2022
What tastes good isn't always the best for your body. Plenty of U.S. restaurants take pride in serving up the sweetest, greasiest, and downright delicious things you can imagine. Whether it's a huge burger with seven patties, a stack of pancakes loaded with sweet fixings, or a wide pizza with too many toppings to count, some people can get creative with ridiculous orders.
If you've ever been interested in trying these enormous sources of calories, look no further than Eat This, Not That! The website rounded up the most insane restaurant orders in every state.
The unhealthiest thing you could possibly order in Washington is...
Maple Cinnamon Toasts at HardWok Cafe!
"This quaint cafe in the heart of Seattle serves up massive Maple Cinnamon Toasts and Nutty Banana Toasts loaded with toppings, while also dishing out Creme Brulee and a White Chocolate Mousse," writers say. That's not all, either. There are different variations of their signature french toast, some getting topped with scoops of ice cream, pocky, and all kinds of goodies.
If you're interested in trying this sugar bomb, head over to 1207 S. Jackson St. Suite B111 in Seattle. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.
