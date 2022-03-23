This Is The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

March 23, 2022

Extra large cheese bacon burger
Photo: Getty Images

What tastes good isn't always the best for your body. Plenty of U.S. restaurants take pride in serving up the sweetest, greasiest, and downright delicious things you can imagine. Whether it's a huge burger with seven patties, a stack of pancakes loaded with sweet fixings, or a wide pizza with too many toppings to count, some people can get creative with ridiculous orders.

If you've ever been interested in trying these enormous sources of calories, look no further than Eat This, Not That! The website rounded up the most insane restaurant orders in every state.

The unhealthiest thing you could possibly order in Washington is...

Maple Cinnamon Toasts at HardWok Cafe!

"This quaint cafe in the heart of Seattle serves up massive Maple Cinnamon Toasts and Nutty Banana Toasts loaded with toppings, while also dishing out Creme Brulee and a White Chocolate Mousse," writers say. That's not all, either. There are different variations of their signature french toast, some getting topped with scoops of ice cream, pocky, and all kinds of goodies.

If you're interested in trying this sugar bomb, head over to 1207 S. Jackson St. Suite B111 in Seattle. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Click here to see Eat This' full list of unbelievable restaurant orders.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.