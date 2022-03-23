An 18-year-old from Texas stood up to his bullies this week with a mesmerizing audition for American Idol.

Meet Douglas Mills Jr., a student at Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts in Houston, who auditioned for the 20th season of American Idol this week. He received the "VIP Affiliate Ticket Pass" from ABC Houston, which allowed him to make the trip to audition for the show.

The journey to the auditions was not easy for Mills, however.

"I have always wanted to audition for American Idol, but I've never really left the state or been on an airplane. I was about to faint, honestly," Mills said. "It was complete surprise and this is my shot."

Mills said music is his life and his safe place from doubters and "people who don't like me in general." Mills said he was bullied when he was younger "because he looked different." "Still today, it's hard for me to love myself. But music has helped me out. When I'm singing, I don't care what no one says," he said.

