Wendy Williams Calls Out Her Bank And Financial Team

Wendy Williams called out her bank and financial team in an Instagram video posted Wednesday (March 23.)

In the video, Williams explains “Wells Fargo has no questions and answers regarding my money. This is not fair. And Lori Schiller and Wells Fargo has this guardianship petition about keeping me away from my money.” The bank reportedly has frozen her out of her account due to claims that she needs a guardian. The talk show host made it clear that she wants access to her money and that it's "unfair" for them to keep her from it. Lori Schiller, her former financial advisor, was also called out alongside her former manager Bernie Young. According to Page Six, Schiller allegedly is the reason why Wells Fargo has frozen her account due to her claim that Williams was of “unsound mind” to handle her money. "When I begin asking questions about my money, suddenly Lori Schiller has got no response regarding my money. I want my money. This is not fair," Williams added.

"I’m tired of everyone speaking as if they’re me in this scenario. It’s time I let all of my 💕loving 💕 supporters know what’s really been going on with Wendy😉😊," Williams wrote in the caption. Fans have responded with support using the hashtags #FreeWendysMoney and #GiveWendyHerMoney.

Watch the video below.