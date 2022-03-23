Woman Who Killed 2 Cops In Crash Bragged About Being A Good Drunk Driver

A Pennsylvania woman accused of killing two police officers and a civilian in a drunk driving crash bragged about her drunk driving skills on Twitter. In January, 21-year-old Jayana Tanae Webb tweeted, "If you ask me, I'm the best drunk driver ever."

Now, Webb is facing more than a dozen charges, including third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, manslaughter of a law enforcement officer in the second degree, and driving under the influence.

The deadly crash happened on Monday (March 21) night on I-95 in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania state troopers Martin F. Mack, 33, and Branden T. Sisca, 29, were assisting Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, who was walking in the passing lane on the highway. As the troopers were escorting Oliveras back to their squad car, Webb slammed into them at a high rate of speed.

Webb struck the men that they were sent flying across the median onto the northbound side of the highway. They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

"The deaths of Troopers Mack and Sisca, along with Mr. Oliveras, a civilian they were attempting to help to safety on I-95, are tragedies. I again extend my deepest condolences to the colleagues and loved ones of Troopers Mack and Sisca, as well as Mr. Oliveras," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement.

WTXF reported that Webb had been pulled over shortly before the crash, but the troopers had to cut the stop short after receiving reports of a man walking along the highway.