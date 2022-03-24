Avril Lavigne Reveals Who She Wants To Play Her In A Biopic

Avril Lavigne revealed who she'd like to play her in a biopic about her life while on the red carpet for this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards.

After giving it some thought, the pop punk queen said “Kristen Stewart would be cool to play me in a film. She’s dope," and honestly that's a pretty spot-on pick.

Lavigne presented the Female Artist Of The Year Award at the ceremony, and when winner Olivia Rodrigo took the stage to accept her third award of the night she gave the singer-songwriter a shout out.

“First of all, Thank you, Avril, I’m obsessed with you, you’re amazing, thank you for being here,” the pop star said before continuing her speech.

It may not be a biopic, but Lavigne is planning to turn her iconic song "Sk8r Boi" into a movie.

“Recently with it being almost the 20th anniversary, a lot of people have been asking me to play this song on TV shows, so it keeps getting brought back up and people will always reference it to me. And so, I’m actually going to turn this song into a film and take it to the next level,” she divulged during a visit to ALT 98.7's She Is the Voice podcast late last year.

She also just released her seventh studio album, Love Sux, which features some pretty impressive collaborations.