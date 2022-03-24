Blood Pressure Medications Recalled Over Potential Cancer Risk

Pfizer has announced a voluntary recall of three blood pressure medications due to elevated levels of a chemical that is known to cause cancer.

The recall includes six lots of Accuretic, four lots of generic quinapril HCI/hydrochlorothiazide, and one lot of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets. The lots were distributed between November 2019 to March 2022 in 90-pill bottles.

Pfizer said that the pills contain levels of nitrosamine above the acceptable daily intake. While nitrosamines are commonly found in water and foods, long-term exposure can lead to an increased risk of cancer.

Pfizer noted that there is no immediate risk to taking the medication.

"Everyone is exposed to some level of nitrosamines. These impurities may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time," the pharmaceutical company said in a statement.

"Although long-term ingestion of N-nitroso-quinapril may be associated with a potential increased cancer risk in humans, there is no immediate risk to patients taking this medication," the statement continued.

Pfizer said that anybody using the medication should check with their doctor about finding alternative treatment options. The company said that it has reached out to distributors and wholesalers and advised them to "quarantine the product immediately."