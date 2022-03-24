Celtics Fan's Extremely Bold Tattoo Goes Viral
By Jason Hall
March 24, 2022
A Boston Celtics fan's extremely bold tattoo is getting plenty of attention on social media.
Jack Bienvenue, of Wellfleet, Massachusetts, went viral after his tattoo of a mock 2022 Boston Celtics NBA Championship banner -- resembling the actual 17 championship banners hanging in the rafters at TD Garden -- was caught by NBC Sports Boston cameras during the team's 125-97 victory against the Utah Jazz and shared online Wednesday (March 23).
Bienvenue told NBC Boston that he got the shoulder tattoo on Monday (March 21) and was "a little nervous" but said he "truly" does "think the Boston Celtics can win the championship."
The Celtics have been the best team in the Eastern Conference since December 31, posting a 29-9 record during that span.
"I just had a vision," Bienvenue said. "I saw the duck boats driving through Boston. Fingers crossed. At the end of the day, I'm just a very passionate sports fan, especially about the Boston Celtics."
"Tatt my name on you so I know it's real" @celtics 😳 pic.twitter.com/5gRxVoVpOw— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 23, 2022
Still, Boston has yet to play in, let alone even clinch a spot in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, which will begin next month.
Bienvenue said he has a plan in case the Celtics fall short of a championship this postseason.
"I can just cross out the '2' and I can just put the '3' right over it," Bienvenue said. "But I am very confident that they will win it this year."
The Celtics are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 46-28 overall record, trailing the first-place Miami Heat by 1.5 games.