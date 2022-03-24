Celtics Fan's Extremely Bold Tattoo Goes Viral

By Jason Hall

March 24, 2022

Boston Celtics v Denver Nuggets
Photo: Getty Images

A Boston Celtics fan's extremely bold tattoo is getting plenty of attention on social media.

Jack Bienvenue, of Wellfleet, Massachusetts, went viral after his tattoo of a mock 2022 Boston Celtics NBA Championship banner -- resembling the actual 17 championship banners hanging in the rafters at TD Garden -- was caught by NBC Sports Boston cameras during the team's 125-97 victory against the Utah Jazz and shared online Wednesday (March 23).

Bienvenue told NBC Boston that he got the shoulder tattoo on Monday (March 21) and was "a little nervous" but said he "truly" does "think the Boston Celtics can win the championship."

The Celtics have been the best team in the Eastern Conference since December 31, posting a 29-9 record during that span.

"I just had a vision," Bienvenue said. "I saw the duck boats driving through Boston. Fingers crossed. At the end of the day, I'm just a very passionate sports fan, especially about the Boston Celtics."

Still, Boston has yet to play in, let alone even clinch a spot in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, which will begin next month.

Bienvenue said he has a plan in case the Celtics fall short of a championship this postseason.

"I can just cross out the '2' and I can just put the '3' right over it," Bienvenue said. "But I am very confident that they will win it this year."

The Celtics are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 46-28 overall record, trailing the first-place Miami Heat by 1.5 games.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.