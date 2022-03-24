Celtics Fan's Extremely Bold Tattoo Goes Viral

A Boston Celtics fan's extremely bold tattoo is getting plenty of attention on social media.

Jack Bienvenue, of Wellfleet, Massachusetts, went viral after his tattoo of a mock 2022 Boston Celtics NBA Championship banner -- resembling the actual 17 championship banners hanging in the rafters at TD Garden -- was caught by NBC Sports Boston cameras during the team's 125-97 victory against the Utah Jazz and shared online Wednesday (March 23).

Bienvenue told NBC Boston that he got the shoulder tattoo on Monday (March 21) and was "a little nervous" but said he "truly" does "think the Boston Celtics can win the championship."

The Celtics have been the best team in the Eastern Conference since December 31, posting a 29-9 record during that span.

"I just had a vision," Bienvenue said. "I saw the duck boats driving through Boston. Fingers crossed. At the end of the day, I'm just a very passionate sports fan, especially about the Boston Celtics."