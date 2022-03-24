Donald Trump Sues Hilary Clinton, DNC Over Russia Collusion Claims

Former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee for allegedly conspiring to create a false narrative that his presidential campaign was colluding with Russia.

"Acting in concert, the Defendants maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative that their Republican opponent, Donald J. Trump, was colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty," the lawsuit says.

"The actions taken in furtherance of their scheme — falsifying evidence, deceiving law enforcement, and exploiting access to highly-sensitive data sources — are so outrageous, subversive, and incendiary that even the events of Watergate pale in comparison," the lawsuit continues.

The lawsuit then goes on to claim that after Trump won the 2016 presidential election, the defendants shifted their focus and worked to undermine his presidency.

"Under the guise of 'opposition research,' 'data analytics,' and other political stratagems, the Defendants nefariously sought to sway the public's trust," the lawsuit continues. "They worked together with a single, self-serving purpose: to vilify Donald J. Trump."

"When their gambit failed, and Donald J. Trump was elected, the Defendants' efforts continued unabated, merely shifting their focus to undermining his presidential administration."

The lawsuit is seeking over $72 million in damages.

"The lawsuit filed today outlines the Defendants' nefarious plot to vilify Donald J. Trump by spreading lies to weave a false narrative that he was colluding with Russia," Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, told CNBC in an emailed statement.