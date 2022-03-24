How You Can Experience Kem's 'Full Circle Tour' Like A VIP in Las Vegas

Kem is getting ready to hit the road with Babyface on their "The Full Circle" Tour with Sherri Shepherd, and one of the R&B legends' biggest fans will get to catch all the action live at their show in Las Vegas in May.

In a new contest on iHeartRadio, one lucky winner and a friend will fly roundtrip to Las Vegas, where they will stay at the Virgin Hotel, and enjoy a pre-show dinner for two at the hotel's restaurant. Then, the fans will take in an intimate pre-show session and Q&A with Kem himself, before they head to the VIP check-in to watch the concert live like a true VIP. The two will remember the trip forever when they go home with Kem VIP merchandise, an autographed Kem tour poster, and commemorative Kem VIP Tour Laminate and matching lanyard.

To enter, listen for the keyword on iHeartRadio, and text to win!

Kem and Babyface's "The Full Circle" Tour, named for Kem's new EP Full Circle, kicks off on March 30th in Petersburg, Virginia, and make stops across the country including Philadelphia, Atlanta, Orlando, Houston, New York, Detroit, Chicago, Nashville, Charlotte and more, before wrapping up in Oakland, California on May 15th.

On his social media, Kem has been teasing what fans can expect to see on the "Full Circle" Tour, and even sharing some footage of tour rehearsals. As he explained in one video, "You don't want to miss it, [it's the] show of a lifetime. You've never seen me like this before, and I'm really excited to get out and see y'all."