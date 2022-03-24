Iowa Teens Allegedly Beat Their Spanish Teacher To Death With Baseball Bat

Court documents have revealed shocking new details about the murder of a Spanish teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, last year. Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller, both 16, are accused of killing Nohema Graber, 66, and hiding her body in a local park.

Both teens were charged as adults with first-degree murder but have petitioned the court to try them as juveniles.

The newly released documents detail how Goodale and Miller surveilled Graber before attacking her. Prosecutors cited Snapchat messages written by Goodale showing that the teens "were involved in the planning, execution, and disposal of evidence." In the messages, he discussed their plans to follow Graber and described how they beat her to death with a baseball bat. They also detail how the teens disposed of her body and where they hid it. They

A peer of Goodale and Miller provided police with copies of the Snapchat messages the day after Graber was murdered. Using the information in the messages, investigators located Graber's body in a local park hidden under a tarp and wheelbarrow.

Authorities did not release any documents that indicated a motive for the brutal killing.

While murder carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, Iowa law forbids judges from sentencing juveniles to life behind bars, even if they are tried as adults.

The teens' legal teams have filed a request to have the documents resealed.